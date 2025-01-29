What's the story

Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur is optimistic about his team's chances of reaching the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals.

He stressed on the importance of unity and resilience in their upcoming must-win match against Meghalaya.

Despite needing help from other teams to progress, Thakur is hopeful.

"The message from the coach and captain is simple. We need to stick together and play together as a team," he said talking to The Indian Express on the eve of the game.