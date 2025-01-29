What's the story

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is preparing for a massive turnout of around 10,000 spectators on Thursday, fueled by Virat Kohli's much-anticipated return to domestic cricket after more than a decade.

As per The Indian Express, in a first, the DDCA has announced free public entry for the Ranji Trophy match.

The only requirement? Fans must present their Aadhaar card at the entrance.

Here's more about the DDCA's last-minute arrangements for the match.