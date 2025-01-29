Last-minute changes made for Virat Kohli's return to Ranji Trophy
What's the story
The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is preparing for a massive turnout of around 10,000 spectators on Thursday, fueled by Virat Kohli's much-anticipated return to domestic cricket after more than a decade.
As per The Indian Express, in a first, the DDCA has announced free public entry for the Ranji Trophy match.
The only requirement? Fans must present their Aadhaar card at the entrance.
Here's more about the DDCA's last-minute arrangements for the match.
Entry information
DDCA secretary details entry process for fans
The DDCA secretary Ashok Kumar Sharma has given elaborate details on how fans can enter.
He said spectators could enter through the Gautam Gambhir Stand via Gates No. 16 and 17.
Meanwhile, Gate No, 6 will be reserved for DDCA members and guests.
Additionally, Sharma stressed all fans need to carry is their original Aadhaar card and a photocopy for free entry.
Broadcasting plans
Jio Cinema to broadcast Kohli's comeback match live
Jio Cinema, which wasn't originally scheduled to air the match live, is now preparing for a live telecast.
A Jio Cinema representative confirmed their preparations and said they are expecting a lot of viewers.
The decision was made immediately after Kohli confirmed his availability for the match, reminiscent of the excitement sparked by the Mumbai vs J&K game featuring Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Security measures
DDCA requests additional security for Kohli's comeback match
Considering the high-profile nature of this match, the DDCA has sought additional police force from the Delhi Police for the upcoming four days.
Sharma admitted that this isn't a regular Ranji Trophy match as it features Kohli.
Additionally, he promised that private security would also be deployed to handle the crowd and maintain safety at the venue during this time.
Stats
Kohli's performance in his last Ranji match and FC numbers
In his last outing for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy Kohli managed scores of 14 and 43 in two innings respectively.
Despite a strong second innings by Virender Sehwag, Delhi lost by six wickets.
Notably, he was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in both the innings.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has played 155 First-Class matches, amassing 11,479 runs across 258 innings.
He averages 48.23. Kohli owns 37 tons and 39 fifties. 9, 230 of his runs have come for India.
Batting position and Ranji record
Kohli's Ranji record and batting position vs Railways
Delhi's captain Ayush Badoni has confirmed that Kohli will take the No. 4 spot in his comeback match against Railways.
"He will bat at No. 4. He encouraged us to stay positive and express ourselves confidently," Badoni told PTI.
Kohli last played a Ranji Trophy match in 2012 and made his debut in November 2006.
Meanwhile, he has played 23 matches so far, scoring 1,547 runs and smashing five centuries.
Fitness
Report reveals Kohli's fitness surpasses that of other Delhi players
According to a report by The Indian Express report, Kohli's fitness was deemed better than that of the entire Delhi team.
This was clear during a grueling practice session that lasted more than two hours and left many players tired while Kohli was unfazed.
While leading Delhi's reportedly longest training session, Kohli showed no signs of fatigue and even ended his training with a lap around the ground.
Notably, after the team session, Kohli spent another hour in the nets.