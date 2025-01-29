What's the story

Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is making a comeback to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years. His upcoming appearance in Delhi's match against Railways on January 30 has created quite a buzz.

According to Indian Express report, Kohli's fitness is better than that of his entire team.

This was clear during a grueling practice session that lasted more than two hours and left many players tired while Kohli was unfazed.