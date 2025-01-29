Virat Kohli's fitness surpasses that of other Delhi players: Report
What's the story
Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is making a comeback to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years. His upcoming appearance in Delhi's match against Railways on January 30 has created quite a buzz.
According to Indian Express report, Kohli's fitness is better than that of his entire team.
This was clear during a grueling practice session that lasted more than two hours and left many players tired while Kohli was unfazed.
Training details
Kohli leads Delhi team in longest practice session
A football warm-up started the practice session followed by an extensive nets session.
This was reportedly the longest training the Delhi team has ever had before a Ranji Trophy match.
Despite the grueling session, Kohli showed no signs of fatigue and even ended his training with a lap around the ground.
Extra practice
Kohli's additional training in nets
After the team session, Kohli didn't stop there and spent another hour in the nets.
He faced the deliveries of spinners Harsh Tyagi and Sumit Mathur, as well as pacers Navdeep Saini, Money Grewal, Rahul Gehlot, and Siddhant Sharma.
Although Kohli was offered captaincy for the match, the former Indian captain decided to turn it down.
Return
Return to Ranji Trophy after a decade
Kohli's last Ranji Trophy appearance was in 2012, against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad, where he managed scores of 14 and 43 in his side's two innings respectively.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has played 155 First-Class matches, amassing 11,479 runs across 258 innings at an average of 48.23. His tally includes 37 tons and 39 fifties.
Notably, 9,230 of his runs have come for India in Test cricket.
Information
Delhi Ranji game to be live-streamed
Notably, Indian broadcasters have agreed to live-stream Kohli's comeback game in the Ranji Trophy. The decision was taken considering his massive popularity and the high demand of the match among the public. JioCinema has taken the responsibility of streaming this much-awaited event.