WCA demands global safeguards for timely payment in franchise leagues
What's the story
The World Cricketers's Association (WCA) has demanded "basic global protections" to ensure that franchise leagues pay their players on time.
The demand comes amid persistent issues of delayed payments, especially in leagues below the top-tier ones.
The WCA has raised concerns that cricket's current structure is not equipped to deal with such cross-border issues.
Recently, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Durbar Rajshahi's overseas players protested against payment delays by not playing.
Payment problems
WCA highlights widespread payment issues in franchise leagues
The problem of late payments has become more common, particularly with the emergence of new leagues.
The WCA's 'leagues hub,' created last year, features 53 leagues (men and women), including a few without ICC approval.
Of these, 17 have been flagged for delayed or non-payment issues.
As mentioned, the BPL acted against Rajshahi for delayed payments to foreign players.
Arbitration proposal
WCA proposes global arbitration body for cricket
Tom Moffat, the WCA's CEO, has called late and non-payment a constant problem in domestic leagues around the world.
He said, "We have advocated for a long time for some basic global protections that could assist the players, and the game, to address this issue."
WCA proposes the International Cricket Council (ICC) should create a global arbitration body like FIFA's Dispute Resolution Chamber in football.
But ICC insists domestic leagues' issues are member boards' purview and not theirs.
Contract safeguards
Moffat emphasizes need for basic protections in player contracts
Moffat stressed that "In any league that is officially sanctioned, players should have confidence that their contracts have some basic protections and minimum standards in them."
He added, "These include standards around payment terms, and that there is a fit-for-purpose enforcement mechanism, such as a global arbitration body, to address breaches."
A player agent suggested ICC should provide a system to ensure payments are made as part of their tournament sanctioning process.
Payment solution
Central payment through escrow account proposed as solution
A widely suggested solution for leagues is to centrally pay players through an escrow account.
Franchises would pay their total wage bill to a "third-party account" before the season starts, and the league would distribute salaries according to individual contracts.
This way, the league and franchise wouldn't blame each other for late payments.