What's the story

The World Cricketers's Association (WCA) has demanded "basic global protections" to ensure that franchise leagues pay their players on time.

The demand comes amid persistent issues of delayed payments, especially in leagues below the top-tier ones.

The WCA has raised concerns that cricket's current structure is not equipped to deal with such cross-border issues.

Recently, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Durbar Rajshahi's overseas players protested against payment delays by not playing.