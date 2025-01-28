What's the story

Indian cricket icon, Virat Kohli, is all set to return to the Ranji Trophy after a gap of 12 years. He will be playing for Delhi in their next match against Railways.

This will be his first appearance in the domestic red-ball competition since 2012, when he represented Delhi against Uttar Pradesh at Ghaziabad's Mohan Nagar.

The news has sent fans and players alike into a frenzy.