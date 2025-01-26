What's the story

Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali recently revisited a past conversation with ex-Indian cricket team captain, Mohammad Azharuddin.

The discussion resurfaced after Tilak Varma's impressive performance in the second T20I against England in Chennai on Saturday, January 25.

During their talk, Azharuddin had praised Varma, a fellow Hyderabadi player who was then just starting his career in the Indian Premier League (IPL).