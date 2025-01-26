Basit Ali recalls Azharuddin's prediction about Tilak Varma
What's the story
Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali recently revisited a past conversation with ex-Indian cricket team captain, Mohammad Azharuddin.
The discussion resurfaced after Tilak Varma's impressive performance in the second T20I against England in Chennai on Saturday, January 25.
During their talk, Azharuddin had praised Varma, a fellow Hyderabadi player who was then just starting his career in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Match highlights
Varma's impressive performance in 2nd T20I
The 22-year-old left-handed batsman delivered a stellar performance in the second T20I against England, scoring an unbeaten 72 off 55 balls, laced with five sixes and four boundaries.
His innings showcased remarkable maturity and immense potential.
Since being promoted to No. 3 in the batting order, Varma has elevated his game, highlighted by two consecutive T20I centuries (107 and 120) against South Africa last year.
Player recognition
Basit Ali praises Varma's batting prowess
On his YouTube channel, Basit Ali lauded Varma's No.3 batting and attributed the left-right combination's success to head coach Gautam Gambhir.
"Duniya ek numbari to Tilak Varma teen nambari (If the World No.1, then Tilak Varma is No. 3.) You'll ask what did I say? It's because he is performing back-to-back since he's come at No. 3," he said.
Ali's words highlight his admiration for Varma as a cricketer and his faith in his ability to shine on the international stage.
Game plan
Varma's strategy and India's T20I series lead
In the second match of the five-game series, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav reinstated Varma to the No. 3 spot.
This strategic decision followed Yadav's disappointing performance in the series opener, where he was dismissed for a three-ball duck.
Meanwhile, the move proved successful, as India secured back-to-back victories, taking a 2-0 lead in the series against England.
Strategy discussion
Varma's insights into his game plan
Varma also shared a glimpse of his strategy during a post-match presentation.
He revealed that head coach Gambhir had advised him to play according to the situation and be flexible in batting.
This advice proved instrumental in shaping Varma's approach to the game, contributing significantly to his success on the field.