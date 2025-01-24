Rishabh Pant suffers twin failures versus Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy
What's the story
Indian cricket team wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, had a miserable outing in a crucial Ranji Trophy match versus Saurashtra at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C, Rajkot.
Delhi's Pant managed scores worth 1 and 17 in his return to domestic cricket.
Pant, who was one of the high-profile Indian Test stars to feature in this round of Ranji, failed to showcase his credentials.
Information
Pant suffers against Saurashtra
In the first innings, Pant faced only 10 balls, scoring 1 run. He was dismissed by left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. In the 3rd innings of the match, the southpaw managed 17 runs before being dismissed by spin all-round sensation, Ravindra Jadeja.
Form
Pant's form of late for India in Tests
Pant was last seen in the recently concluded India's tour of Australia. He had an ordinary series, scoring 37, 1, 21, 28, 9, 28, 30, 40 and 61.
Before that, he hit three half-centuries versus New Zealand at home. He scored 20, 99, 18, 0, 60 and 64.
Versus Bangladesh, Pant got 39, 109*, 9 and an unbeaten 4 in a two-Test series.
Information
Saurashtra beat Delhi by 10 wickets
Saurashtra tamed Delhi by 10 wickets inside two days of this Ranji match. Delhi scored 188 in the first innings. Saurashtra responded with 271. Thereafter, Delhi were folded for 94. Saurashtra brushed them apart in an 11-run chase.