Travis Head to open for Australia in Sri Lanka Tests
What's the story
Travis Head will replace Sam Konstas as the opener for Australia's first Test against Sri Lankaa at the Galle International Stadium.
The decision was confirmed by captain Steven Smith on the eve of the match, saying Head's past success on subcontinent pitches was a key factor.
Despite Konstas's significant contributions to Australia's recent victory over India, Smith hinted at a potential shift for him within the batting order.
Past performance
Head's previous success on subcontinent tour
Head's selection as an opener is supported by his stellar performance during Australia's 2023 tour of the subcontinent.
He had ably filled in for David Warner, averaging 55.75 runs in two-and-a-half Tests.
"He did really nicely in India against the new ball," Smith said, praising Head's ability to handle spin and seam bowling with equal skill.
Team reshuffle
Contenders for middle-order vacancy in Australia's lineup
With Head being promoted to opener, a spot has opened up in the middle order.
Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, and Josh Inglis are all potential candidates for the same.
Inglis, who is yet to make his Test debut but has been in good form for Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield this summer, could be a strong contender.
DYK
Australia's standing in ICC World Test Championship
Australia have already booked a place in the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa.
The upcoming series against Sri Lanka doesn't affect their position in the championship standings.
But as defending champions, they are eager to clinch their fifth victory on Sri Lankan soil since their last triumph there in 2011.