Presenting the hat-tricks by Pakistan bowlers in Test cricket
Noman Ali recently became the first spinner from Pakistan to take a hat-trick in Test cricket.
The incredible feat came in the very first session of the second Test match against West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
The left-arm spinner overall took 10 wickets in the match albeit in a losing cause.
Here we look at the hat-tricks taken by Pakistan bowlers in Test cricket.
#1
Wasim Akram's historic hat-trick in Lahore
Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram was the first Pakistani bowler to take a Test hat-trick. He accomplished the milestone against Sri Lanka during the 1999 Asian Test Championship match in Lahore.
Akram's historic hat-trick was against Sri Lanka in their first innings.
He had Romesh Kaluwitharana, Niroshan Bandaratilleke, and Pramodya Wickramasinghe out on three consecutive deliveries.
The brilliant performance gave Pakistan a 70-run lead in the match which ended in a draw. Akram overall claimed five wickets in the game.
#2
Akram's 2nd hat-trick seals Asian Test Championship
Just a week after his first Test hat-trick, Akram achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the final of the Asian Test Championship in Dhaka (1999).
He got Avishka Gunawardene and Chaminda Vaas on his last two deliveries of an over, and then got Mahela Jayawardene on the first ball of his next over.
This performance helped Pakistan win by an innings and 175 runs as Akram claimed five scalps in the match.
#3
Abdul Razzaq's hat-trick leads to victory in Galle
The third Pakistani bowler to register a Test hat-trick was fast-bowling all-rounder Abdul Razzaq.
He achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in Galle (2000), dismissing Romesh Kaluwitharana, Rangana Herath, and Ravindra Pushpakumara in succession during Sri Lanka's first innings.
This performance helped Pakistan secure a win by an innings and 163 runs. Intrestingly, Razzaq did not take any other wicket in the game besides his hat-trick.
#4
Mohammad Sami's hat-trick in Asian Test Championship final
In the Asian Test Championship 2002 final, former Pakistani speedster Mohammad Sami took a hat-trick against Sri Lanka.
The pacer merchant dismissed Charitha Buddhika, Nuwan Zoysa, and Muthiah Muralidaran in quick succession in Sri Lanka's first innings.
However, Sri Lanka had already taken a huge lead and eventually won by eight wickets. Sami took four wickets in his first outing and one in the second.
#5
Naseem Shah's hat-trick seals victory against Bangladesh
In the first Test of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan 2020, fast bowler Naseem Shah took a hat-trick in the visitors' second innings in Rawalpindi.
He had Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah as his hat-trick victims.
This effort led Pakistan to a win by an innings after they had taken a first-innings lead of 212 runs. Naseem claimed five wickets in the game and earned the Player-of-the-Match award.
#6
Noman Ali: First Pakistani spinner to take Test hat-trick
As mentioned, Noman recently became the first Pakistani spinner to take a Test hat-trick.
He achieved the feat against West Indies in Multan in the second Test of the series in Multan.
His hat-trick victims were Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, and Kevin Sinclair.
This was part of a six-wicket haul that saw the visitors bowled out for 163 runs in their first innings.
Noman further took four wickets in his second outing though WI prevaied in the match.