PCB confident about Karachi's National Stadium readiness for Champions Trophy
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) remains confident that Karachi's National Stadium will be ready for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting February 19.
Meanwhile, this assurance comes despite facing significant challenges and delays in the renovation work.
However, concerns will continue to persist until the board officially confirms possession of the upgraded stadiums.
Renovation challenges
PCB's mammoth task of stadium renovation draws attention
Dawn, a leading English daily in Pakistan, reported that completing the renovation work within the set deadline seems "absolutely impossible."
However, those in charge remain optimistic.
The newspaper stated that "The board will either be hailed as a hero or face criticism as a zero for undertaking such a mammoth task."
Meanwhile, this highlights the immense pressure on PCB to deliver on its promises despite facing significant obstacles.
Stadium inspection
PCB chairman inspects Rawalpindi stadium amid renovation concerns
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi recently visited the Rawalpindi stadium and reiterated the Champions Trophy would go ahead as scheduled.
However, it seems unlikely the board will get full control of the renovated venues in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi by the January 31 deadline.
Additionally, these stadiums are also slated to host another major international event before the Champions Trophy—the four-match tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa from February 8 to 14.
Renovation hurdles
Delays and challenges in stadium renovation efforts
Bilal Chohan, who is supervising the renovation work, has reportedly been delayed due to untimely equipment and clearances in Karachi.
Meanwhile, the panels to be installed on the new stadium building were released from Karachi Port only on Sunday night, with work set to begin the next morning.
"These are the challenges we're dealing with, yet it's disappointing to see criticism directed at us," Chohan remarked.
Financial commitment
PCB's investment and ticket sales for upcoming events
Reportedly, the PCB has spent around PKR 12 billion on the renovation, construction, and installation of new facilities at the three venues in Lahore and Karachi.
Although ticket sales have already started, worries remain until the board officially confirms possession of the upgraded stadiums.
Additionally, this huge financial commitment highlights PCB's resolve to ensure that these venues are ready for upcoming international cricket events.
Schedule
A look at Champions Trophy matches taking place in Pakistan
India will play all their matches in Dubai according to the hybrid model adopted by the ICC.
Meanwhile, a total of nine group-stage matches will take place in Pakistan with the first match between the hosts and New Zealand at the National Stadium Karachi.
Additionally, of the nine group-stage matches three matches will be played in each of the three stadiums with the inaugural and penultimate group-stage game taking place in the National Stadium Karachi.