What's the story

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that tickets for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa will go on sale from January 31.

The much-anticipated match is scheduled to be held at Lord's, starting June 11.

Notably, this will be South Africa's debut in the championship final against defenders Australia.

SA finished with 69.44 PCT, while Australia are second with a 63.73 PCT.

Australia are currently involved in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka.