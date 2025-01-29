WTC final: Tickets sale to go live from January 31
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that tickets for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa will go on sale from January 31.
The much-anticipated match is scheduled to be held at Lord's, starting June 11.
Notably, this will be South Africa's debut in the championship final against defenders Australia.
SA finished with 69.44 PCT, while Australia are second with a 63.73 PCT.
Australia are currently involved in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
Teams' journey to the WTC final
Australia booked their spot in the 2025 WTC final by beating India 3-1 in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar series.
Meanwhile, South Africa qualified after a 2-0 win over Pakistan at home.
Additionally, the tickets for the high-octane clash will go on sale from 10am GMT (UK time) and 3:30pm IST on January 31.
Priority access and ticket pricing for WTC final
The ICC has set a 48-hour priority window starting at 10 AM GMT on January 29 for priority fans, including the ICC Family.
The tickets for this year's WTC final will start at £45 (around ₹4,500) for adults and £15 (around ₹1,500) for Under-16s.
Notably, they will be available on the official website of the World Test Championship.
ICC's anticipation for the WTC final
ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya expressed excitement for the upcoming match, stating, "We're thrilled to offer tickets for the much-anticipated ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord's."
He urged fans to act quickly to secure their tickets for the exciting contest, which will feature South Africa led by Temba Bavuma and Australia under Pat Cummins.
Team captains share their excitement for the WTC final
Ahead of the match, Bavuma said, "There's a real sense of anticipation and pride across South Africa as we look forward to playing against one of the best teams in the world."
Cummins also said that he was eager to return to Lord's, hoping that many Australians would come over or ex-pats would join in numbers to cheer them on.
A look at the Proteas' journey to the WTC final
As mentioned the Proteas are atop the WTC table winning eight of their 12 Tests, losing three and drawing one.
Notably, they finished with 100 points and 69.44 percentage points (PCT).
Meanwhile, they started off their 2023-25 cycle with a win over India in 2023 and later drew the two-match series.
Notably, since their second Test win vs the West Indies in 2024, SA managed to win all their Tests and series, claiming their spot in the final.
Run through of the Aussies' journey to Lords
Although Australia started their 2023-25 WTC cycle journey with a loss (2023 Ashes), they qualified for the final with a win.
Australia are second on the WTC table winning 11 of their 17 Tests, (four lost, two drawn) while managing a 63.73 PCT, (130 points).
Their notable wins include sweeping Pakistan in a three-Test home series, sweeping New Zealand in a two-Test away series, and beating India at home to win the BGT and secure a spot in the final.
