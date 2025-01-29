1st Test, Day 1: Khawaja and Smith punish Sri Lanka
What's the story
Australia are well on top of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.
The Steve Smith-led side ended Day 1 on 330/2. 81.1 overs were possible before rain and bad light stopped play.
Usman Khawaja is unbeaten on 147 from 210 balls. Smith has slammed 104* from 188 balls.
Earlier, Travis Head smashed a whirlwind 57-run knock.
The hosts looked jaded all day.
Head
Head stands tall after being asked to open
Australia's start was headed by Head. He slammed three fours in the first over of the match.
Head was at his aggressive best and raced to a fifty from just 35 balls.
Khawaja supported him from the other end as the two negotiated the Lankans to perfection.
Head was dismissed when he tried to dispatch Prabath Jayasuriya over long-on. Dinesh Chandimal completed the catch.
Feats
Head smashes his third fifty against the Lankans
Head's 57 was laced with 10 fours and a six. His 57 saw him race to 3,678 runs at 43.27. This was his 18th fifty. He also owns nine tons.
As per ESPNcricinfo, in five Tests versus Sri Lanka (7 innings), Head owns 384 runs at 64 (100s: 1, 50s: 3).
This was Head's 2nd Test fifty as an opener.
Duo
An unbeaten 195-run stand between Khawaja and Smith
Opener Khawaja held his fort and built another stand alongside Marnus Labuschagne, who perished before lunch.
Thereafter, Smith came in and the two dominated the 2nd session before adding more misery on the Lankans in the 3rd.
Their unbeaten 195-run stand helped the Aussies gain massive control.
Khawaja got to his ton after lunch. Smith reached triple digits post tea.
Khawaja stats
16th century, 2,500 runs in away Tests for Khawaja
A defiant Khawaja smashed his 16th century in Tests. He also owns 27 fifties. He owns over 5,780 runs at 45-plus.
In nine matches versus Sri Lanka (15 innings), Khawaja owns over 500 runs at 46-plus.
This was his 2nd Test ton against Sri Lanka (50: 1). Khawaja also surpassed 2,500 runs in away Tests (100s: 6).
Do you know?
A ton after 33 Test innings
Khawaja ended his barren run in Tests. Before today's heroics, his last century in Tests came in June 2023 versus England in Birmingham. Since then, he failed to hit a ton in 33 Test innings. He hit six fifties during this phase.
Smith
Steve Smith slams his 35th century in Test cricket
With his first run, Smith became the 4th Aussie batter to complete 10,000 runs in Tests. He also became the 2nd-fastest Australian to this record (innings).
Smith got to his ton off 179 balls. It was a composed effort from the senior batter.
In addition to 35 tons, he has 41 fifties under his belt.
Numbers
Third ton versus Sri Lanka, 16th away from home
Smith has smashed his 3rd Test century against the Lankans (50s: 1). Notably, all of his runs against the hosts have come in Sri Lanka.
He owns 500-plus runs at an average of 60-plus. Meanwhile, this was Smith's 16th century in away Test matches. He also owns 19 fifties.
Smith also hit his 12th century in the ICC World Test Championship.
Information
Lankan bowlers struggle
Jayasuriya bowled 33 overs for his one wicket. He conceded 102 runs. Jeffrey Vandersay bowled 20 overs and was expensive. He conceded 93 runs and picked one wicket. Nishan Peiris bowled 21.1 overs and gave away 93 runs. Asitha Fernando leaked runs (0/41, 7 overs).