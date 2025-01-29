What's the story

Australia are well on top of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

The Steve Smith-led side ended Day 1 on 330/2. 81.1 overs were possible before rain and bad light stopped play.

Usman Khawaja is unbeaten on 147 from 210 balls. Smith has slammed 104* from 188 balls.

Earlier, Travis Head smashed a whirlwind 57-run knock.

The hosts looked jaded all day.