Novak Djokovic's hamstring injury could sideline him for two months
What's the story
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is staring at a possible hiatus from the sport after suffering a serious hamstring injury.
According to ESPN analyst Chris Fowler, Djokovic's injury involves a tear in the "deepest part of his hamstring." This could mean the Serbian star could be out for as long as two months.
The injury was sustained during his four-set quarter-final victory over Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Australian Open.
Controversy unfolds
Djokovic's injury sparks controversy and speculation
Djokovic's injury has led to a lot of controversy and speculation among fans and experts alike.
The Serbian was forced to retire from his semi-final match against Alexander Zverev after dropping the first set, a move that was met with boos from the spectators.
Despite sharing an MRI scan of his torn left hamstring on social media, questions about the severity of his injury persist.
Fowler described it as "a pretty deep tear" in "the deepest part of the hamstring."
Injury details
When will Djokovic return?
Fowler further explained the complexity of treating Djokovic's injury as it is located in a large muscle with poor blood flow.
He emphasized that such injuries can't be rushed and require careful management before an athlete can return to action.
Typically, recovery from similar sports injuries can take up to two months.
Despite this setback, reports suggest Djokovic might make his comeback at Indian Wells in March or target French Open 2025 for his return.
Information
Djokovic to miss Davis Cup
Djokovic has also pulled out of the nation's Davis Cup first-round qualifier with a hamstring injury. The news was confirmed by the Serbian Tennis Federation on Tuesday. Djokovic was supposed to play for his country in a match against Denmark in Copenhagen from Friday.