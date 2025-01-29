What's the story

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is staring at a possible hiatus from the sport after suffering a serious hamstring injury.

According to ESPN analyst Chris Fowler, Djokovic's injury involves a tear in the "deepest part of his hamstring." This could mean the Serbian star could be out for as long as two months.

The injury was sustained during his four-set quarter-final victory over Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Australian Open.