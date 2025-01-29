Novak Djokovic pulls out of Davis Cup with injury: Details
What's the story
Serbian ace Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the nation's Davis Cup first-round qualifier with a hamstring injury.
The news was confirmed by the Serbian Tennis Federation on Tuesday.
Djokovic was supposed to play for his country in a match against Denmark in Copenhagen from Friday. However, his participation has now been called off due to health concerns.
Djokovic recently pulled out of the 2025 Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev.
Injury details
Djokovic suffered hamstring injury during AO
Djokovic's hamstring injury was amplified during his Australian Open semi-final against Zverev last week.
The problem was first observed in the first set of his quarter-final match against Carlos Alcaraz, which the former won.
Despite a medical timeout and painkillers, Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in four sets.
"I did everything I possibly can to basically manage the muscle tear that I had," Djokovic said last week in Melbourne.
Public reaction
Response to crowd reaction and injury skepticism
After pulling out of the Australian Open, Djokovic was booed by the crowd at Melbourne Park.
In a bid to silence critics who doubted the seriousness of his injury, he posted an MRI image of his hamstring injury on social media.
However, despite his clarification, several former tennis stars have been skeptical of Djokovic's reasons for retiring from the match.
Team spirit
Serbia's captain expresses confidence despite Djokovic's withdrawal
Despite Djokovic's absence, Serbia's captain Viktor Troicki is confident about the upcoming match.
"We are weakened by not playing Novak, but we are still going for the win," Troicki said.
He admitted Denmark's strong player Holger Rune but said he had faith in his own team members.
This statement shows the determined spirit within the Serbian team as they prepare to face Denmark without their star player.