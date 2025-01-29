What's the story

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the nation's Davis Cup first-round qualifier with a hamstring injury.

The news was confirmed by the Serbian Tennis Federation on Tuesday.

Djokovic was supposed to play for his country in a match against Denmark in Copenhagen from Friday. However, his participation has now been called off due to health concerns.

Djokovic recently pulled out of the 2025 Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev.