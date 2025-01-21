What's the story

Alexander Zverev has booked a berth in the semis of the Australian Open 2025.

The German 2nd seed took down 12th seed Tommy Paul in a crunch quarter-final contest on the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

Zverev won the match in four sets. He prevailed 7-6, 7-6, 2-6, 6-1 to reach his ninth semi-final at Grand Slams.

