Alexander Zverev reaches his ninth semi-final at Grand Slams: Stats
What's the story
Alexander Zverev has booked a berth in the semis of the Australian Open 2025.
The German 2nd seed took down 12th seed Tommy Paul in a crunch quarter-final contest on the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.
Zverev won the match in four sets. He prevailed 7-6, 7-6, 2-6, 6-1 to reach his ninth semi-final at Grand Slams.
Here's more.
Records
Massive records for Zverev
As per Opta, since 2020, when Zverev reached his first Grand Slam men's singles semi-final at the Australian Open, only Novak Djokovic (13) has more such appearances than the German ace (nine).
Zverev has registered his 30th win at the Australian Open men's singles, becoming the German with the most wins at the tournament during the Open Era.
Details
Match stats and H2H record
Paul edged past Zverev in terms of aces served (8-7). Zverev also committed more double faults (5-2).
Zverev owned a 71% win on the 1st serve and a 61% win on the 2nd.
He converted 4/7 break points compared to 4/11 from Paul.
In terms of the head-to-head record between the two, Zverev owns a 2-1 win-loss record on the ATP Tour.
Information
Zverev's Grand Slam stats
Zverev has raced to a 30-9 win-loss record at AO. This is set to be his 2nd successive semi-final appearance at AO. Overall, the star player owns a win-loss record of 106-35 across Grand Slams.