Usman Khawaja slams his 16th ton in Tests: Key stats
What's the story
Australia's Usman Khawaja smashed a fine century on Day 1 of the opening Test versus Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium, Galle.
Khawaja got to the landmark during the 2nd session of the day's play.
He shared a solid 92-run stand for the opening wicket alongside Travis Head before stitching 43 runs with Marnus Labuschagme.
Alongside Steve Smith, Khawaja has deflated the Lankans.
Knock
A brilliant hand from Khawaja
Khawaja played the supporting role in an aggressive stand with Head, who hit a rapid half-century.
The former continued to held his fort and built another stand alongside Labuschagne, who perished before lunch.
Smith came in and the two have now added 100-plus runs for the 3rd wicket.
Khawaja got to his hundred from 135 balls in the 49th over.
Runs
2nd Test century versus Sri Lanka
A defiant Khawaja smashed his 16th century in Tests. He also owns 27 fifties. He owns over 5,730 runs at 44-plus.
As per ESPNcricinfo, in nine matches versus Sri Lanka (15 innings), Khawaja owns over 460 runs at 42-plus.
This was his 2nd Test ton against Sri Lanka (50: 1).
Khawaja is also getting closer to 2,500 runs in away Tests (100s: 6).
Information
42nd century in FC cricket for Khawaja
Khawaja has gone past 14,621 runs in First-Class cricket at 43-plus. This was his 42nd century in FC cricket. He also owns 71 fifties. His best score reads 214.