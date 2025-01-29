Rafael Nadal climbs in ATP Rankings despite retiring: Details here
In a surprising turn of events, legendary Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has moved up two spots in the ATP Rankings. This is despite the fact that he retired from the sport professionally over two months ago.
The 38-year-old is now the 171st-ranked ATP player, just behind British star Dan Evans.
Nadal's last professional match was a defeat to Botic van de Zandschulp in November's Davis Cup.
Nadal's retirement: A result of physical struggles
Nadal's decision to retire was also impacted by his ongoing battle with fitness.
Despite his love for the sport, he was compelled to step away due to his declining physical condition.
He said, "It doesn't make sense for me to continue playing when I'm fully aware that my body doesn't let me fight for the competitive goals that motivate me."
Tennis community reacts to Nadal's retirement
Nadal's absence from the tour has been felt deeply by his peers.
Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini spoke about his feelings after defeating Cameron Norrie at the Australian Open. He said, "It's never easy. I remember losing against a pretty good lefty here some years ago. We say hi to him and we miss him."
Even Carlos Alcaraz could not accept Nadal's decision to retire from professional tennis.
Alcaraz reflects on shared moments with Nadal
Alcaraz, who got the privilege of sharing some of Nadal's final professional moments, told ESPN, "Playing Olympics doubles with him, it was a masterclass for me."
He added off-court conversations about tennis and life were invaluable.
Alcaraz admitted finding it hard to accept that his idol won't play professional matches again but tried to cherish those moments.
Nadal won 22 Grand Slam titles
In a career spanning over two decades, Nadal won a record 22 Grand Slam titles. Only two other players have 20+ singles honors - Novak Djokovic (24) and Roger Federer (20).
Nadal, the King of Clay, was a force to reckon with at Roland Garros. The Spaniard owns 14 French Open honors (2005-2008, 2010-2014, 2017-2020, and 2022), winning eight more than Bjorn Borg (6).
Nadal is one of only five men with more than 90 singles ATP titles.