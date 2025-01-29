What's the story

In a surprising turn of events, legendary Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has moved up two spots in the ATP Rankings. This is despite the fact that he retired from the sport professionally over two months ago.

The 38-year-old is now the 171st-ranked ATP player, just behind British star Dan Evans.

Nadal's last professional match was a defeat to Botic van de Zandschulp in November's Davis Cup.