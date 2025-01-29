Madison Keys withdraws from ATX Open with this WTA rule
What's the story
Madison Keys, the 2025 Australian Open women's singles champion, has been forced to withdraw from the upcoming ATX Open in Texas.
The surprise move comes after her stunning win over Aryna Sabalenka in Melbourne last week.
Keys won her maiden Grand Slam title, which propelled her from 14th to seventh place in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Rankings.
Notably, only one top-10 player can compete in 250-level tournaments such as the ATX Open.
Career path
Keys' journey to Grand Slam victory
Keys, who will turn 30 soon, has had a tough road to her maiden Grand Slam title.
She has been candid about the mental and physical obstacles she overcame in her career.
In a post-tournament press conference, she attributed regular therapy sessions as a major reason behind her success.
Her Australian Open win also bagged her £1.8 million in prize money.
WTA regulations
Unforeseen consequence of ranking rise
Despite the career-boosting effect, Keys's meteoric rise in rankings has resulted in an unexpected downside.
She is now ineligible to compete in the ATX Open, owing to a WTA rule that permits only one top-10 player to compete in 250-level tournaments.
As Jessica Pegula, who is ranked sixth in the world, has already signed up for the tournament, Keys won't be able to enter the fray.
Tournament statement
ATX Open clarifies WTA rule
The ATX Open clarified the WTA rule in a statement, "As a 250-level tournament, the ATX Open is permitted to feature just one Top 10 player unless the defending champion returns as a Top 10 ranked player."
The tournament further explained that when they entered an agreement with Keys, her ranking was 21st. However, after her Adelaide and Melbourne victories this year, she has become the world number seven.
Fan disappointment
Impact on American fans and ATX Open history
Keys's withdrawal from the ATX Open is a major disappointment for American tennis fans, who were looking forward to watching their country's latest Grand Slam winner in action.
The ATX Open, which will take place from February 22 to March 2 in Austin, Texas, is in its third year.
Marta Kostyuk (2023) and Yuan Yue (current defending champion) are the previous champions.