What's the story

Madison Keys﻿, the 2025 Australian Open women's singles champion, has been forced to withdraw from the upcoming ATX Open in Texas.

The surprise move comes after her stunning win over Aryna Sabalenka in Melbourne last week.

Keys won her maiden Grand Slam title, which propelled her from 14th to seventh place in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Rankings.

Notably, only one top-10 player can compete in 250-level tournaments such as the ATX Open.