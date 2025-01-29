Steve Smith slams his 35th century in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
Australian batter Steve Smith hit his 35th century in Test cricket.
He attained the milestone on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.
Smith, who arrived at the crease when his side was 135/2, has deflated the hosts alongside Usman Khawaja.
Both centurions have amassed a 175-plus run stand, putting Australia on top.
Here's more.
Knock
A solid effort and stand alongside Khawaja for Smith
With his first run, Smith became the 4th Aussie batter to complete 10,000 runs in Tests. He also became the 2nd-fastest Australian to this record (innings).
Smith and Khawaja then dominated the 2nd session. Australia were 261/2 at tea.
Smith was unbeaten on 64 runs from 105 balls. In the 3rd session, Smith completed his century. It has been a supreme effort.
Centuries
Smith moves up in centurions list
Smith got to his ton off 179 balls.
The star batter steered clear of Younis Khan, Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara and Mahela Jayawardene in terms of Test tons (34 each).
Smith is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), Ricky Ponting (41), Kumar Sangakkara (38), Joe Root (36) and Rahul Dravid (36) in terms of centuries in Tests.
Stats
Breaking down Smith's Test stats
Playing his 115th match (205 innings), Smith has gone past 10,000 Test runs as mentioned. In addition to 35 tons, he has 41 fifties.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith owns 5,015 runs at home, averaging 59.70.
He owns over 4,650 runs in away Tests (home of opposition) at 54-plus.
In 5 neutral venue matches, Smith has clobbered 429 runs at 42.90.
Feats
Third ton versus Sri Lanka, 16th away from home
Smith has smashed his 3rd Test century against the Lankans (50s: 1). Notably, all of his runs against the hosts have come in Sri Lanka.
He owns 500-plus runs at an average of 60-plus.
Meanwhile, this was Smith's 16th century in away Test matches. He also owns 19 fifties.
Information
12 centuries in ICC World Test Championship
Smith hit his 12th century in the ICC World Test Championship. This is now the 2nd-most by a batter. England's Root with 18 centuries leads this list. Smith steered clear of Marnus Labuschagne and Kane Williamson (11 tons each).