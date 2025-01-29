What's the story

Australian batter Steve Smith hit his 35th century in Test cricket.

He attained the milestone on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.

Smith, who arrived at the crease when his side was 135/2, has deflated the hosts alongside Usman Khawaja.

Both centurions have amassed a 175-plus run stand, putting Australia on top.

Here's more.