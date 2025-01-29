What's the story

The final round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 begins Thursday, with seven knockout spots up for grabs.

Notably, fifteen teams across four groups remain in contention, and in the Elite group, only Vidarbha have secured their quarter-final berth so far.

However, defending champions Mumbai are on the verge of being knocked out.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matches featuring the likes of Virat Kohli (Delhi) and KL Rahul (Karnataka).