India vs England, 4th T20I: MCA Stadium pitch report, stats
What's the story
The fourth T20I between India and England will be played at the iconic Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on January 31.
The match is of utmost importance for both sides, with India looking to bounce back from the Rajkot defeat and seal the series. Meanwhile, England look to continue their winning run.
Notably, the Pune stadium has hosted four T20Is so far, with teams batting first and chasing winning two each.
Pitch report
Pitch report and weather conditions
The MCA Stadium, with a capacity of 42,000 spectators, is famous for its spin-friendly tracks. However, the strips here aid batters as well.
Meanwhile, pacers garner enough movement and bounce off the pitch early on.
The weather during the match hours is likely to be clear with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees celcius, promising a seamless game for cricket lovers.
Match history
Previous T20I outcomes and records
The average first-innings score at the MCA Stadium in Pune is 166.
In the last T20I played here (2023), Sri Lanka beat India by 16 runs after posting a target of 206/6.
The match saw Kusal Mendis (52) and Dasun Shanaka (56*) powering the Sri Lankan side with brilliant knocks.
Despite a valiant effort from Axar Patel (65) and Suryakumar Yadav (51), India failed to chase the target due to a top-order collapse.
Score records
Highest and lowest T20I scores at MCA Stadium
Sri Lanka's 206/6 from 2023 is also the highest score by a side at the MCA Stadium.
Meanwhile, the lowest score at this venue is 101/10, which was scored by India versus Sri Lanka on February 9, 2016.
158/5 (17.5 overs) is the highest score chased down by a side here. This was done by India against England in 2012.
Top performers
Top performers at MCA Stadium
Axar owns the highest individual score at the MCA Stadium (65 off just 31 balls against Sri Lanka).
Sri Lanka's Shanaka has the best bowling figures here. He took three wickets for just 16 runs against India in 2016.
Shanaka also has the most runs and wickets in T20Is on this ground. He has tallied 63 runs from three innings and taken five wickets, showcasing his all-round capabilities on this ground.