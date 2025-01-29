What's the story

The fourth T20I between India and England will be played at the iconic Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on January 31.

The match is of utmost importance for both sides, with India looking to bounce back from the Rajkot defeat and seal the series. Meanwhile, England look to continue their winning run.

Notably, the Pune stadium has hosted four T20Is so far, with teams batting first and chasing winning two each.