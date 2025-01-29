Adil Rashid reclaims top spot in ICC T20I Bowling Rankings
What's the story
England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has regained his top spot in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for bowlers.
He achieved the feat after a string of impressive performances against India in the ongoing T20I series.
Rashid first climbed the summit of this list at the end of 2023 and held it for most of 2024, until Akeal Hosein dethroned him just before Christmas.
Stellar performance
Rashid's remarkable performance against India
Rashid's return to the top was driven by his brilliant performance in the 3rd T20I against India in Rajkot.
He bowled an economical spell of 1/15 in four overs, helping the Englishmen claim a 26-run victory.
England successfully defended 171 after restricting India to 145/9. This helped the visitors keep the five-match T20I series alive.
Ranking shifts
Chakravarthy, Archer rise in T20I bowling rankings
In the T20I bowling charts' top 10, India's Varun Chakravarthy jumped 25 places to fifth after his five-wicket haul in Rajkot.
England pacer Jofra Archer also made a giant leap, moving up 13 places to sixth. He took two wickets in the Rajkot T20I.
Meanwhile, India's Axar Patel moved up five places to 11th on this list.
Information
Rashid, Chakravarthy in top five
ICC T20I Bowling Rankings (top 10): Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adam Zampa, Varun Chakravarthy, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Ravi Bishnoi.
Batting competition
Varma challenges Head in T20I batter rankings
In the T20I Batting Rankings, young left-hander Tilak Varma is giving top-ranked Travis Head a run for his money. The former overtook second-placed Philip Salt.
Despite Head's current 23-point lead, Varma's consistent scores of 19, 72, and 18 in three innings against England have placed him in a strong position.
If Varma overtakes Head with good scores in the final two games against England, he could become the youngest-ever top-ranked ICC T20I batter.
Information
Other shifts in batting rankings
In other movements in the T20I batter rankings, Abhishek Sharma jumped a stunning 59 spots to 40th. From England's camp, Liam Livingstone moved up five spots to joint 32nd and Ben Duckett jumped an impressive 28 spots to joint 68th.