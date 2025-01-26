What's the story

Indian cricket's next big star Tilak Varma has become the first player to score more than 300 runs without getting out in T20Is.

The incredible feat was achieved during India's nail-biting two-wicket win over England in the second T20I.

Despite a wobbly start from India's top order, Varma's unbeaten 72 helped the team chase down England's target of 166.

Here we look at the batters with the most runs without getting dismissed in T20Is (only full-member teams).