Presenting batters with most runs between two dismissals in T20Is
What's the story
Indian cricket's next big star Tilak Varma has become the first player to score more than 300 runs without getting out in T20Is.
The incredible feat was achieved during India's nail-biting two-wicket win over England in the second T20I.
Despite a wobbly start from India's top order, Varma's unbeaten 72 helped the team chase down England's target of 166.
Here we look at the batters with the most runs without getting dismissed in T20Is (only full-member teams).
#1
Tilak Varma - 318*
Varma's path to this world record started with two unbeaten centuries (107* and 120*) against South Africa last year and an unbeaten 19 in the first T20I against England.
With his 72* in the second T20I, Varma went atop this list.
He has now scored 318 T20I runs since his last dismissal and the southpaw still has a chance to enhance his tally.
#2
Mark Chapman - 271 runs
New Zealand's Mark Chapman is second on this list, having scored 271 T20I runs in this regard.
The southpaw recorded scores worth 65*, 16*, 71*, 104* in the away T20I series against Pakistan in April 2023.
The 104* in the Rawalpindi game continues to be his only century in the format.
Chapman took his tally to 271 runs with a score of 15 in the Dubai T20I against UAE later that year.
#3
Aaron Finch - 240 runs
Aaron Finch, who once held this record, needed just two innings to score 240 runs beteween two dismissals.
The former Australian skipper hammered an unbeaten 68 in the 2018 Harare T20I against Pakistan.
His next outing witnessed history as Finch made a jaw-dropping 76-ball 172 against Zimbabwe in Harare.
This continues to be the highest-individual score in T20I history.
#4
Shreyas Iyer - 240 runs
In Shreyas Iyer, we have another Indian on this list. Like Finch, he has also scored 240 T20I runs beteween two dismissals.
The streak started with three match-winning half-centuries against Sri Lanka in the 2022 home series. The star batter recorded scores worth 57*, 74, and 73*.
He further made 36 runs in the Delhi T20I against South Africa later that year.