What's the story

Varun Chakravarthy, a key player in India's T20I team, has attributed his immense growth as a spinner to his involvement in domestic cricket.

He has been regularly playing for Tamil Nadu in white-ball tournaments. The experience has not just sharpened his skills but also made him ready for international matches.

Chakravarthy's opinion is in sync with coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI's views on domestic cricket for aspiring national players.