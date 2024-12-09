Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohammed Shami's all-round performance led Bengal to the SMAT 2024 quarter-finals, despite a strong bowling spell from Chandigarh's Jagjit Singh.

Shami's late batting onslaught, including three boundaries and two sixes, resulted in an unbeaten 17-ball 32, his highest T20 score.

He also shone in bowling, claiming an early wicket and finishing with five from his four overs, bringing his total T20 scalps to 199.

Shami smashed 32* runs besides taking a wicket (Image source: Twitter/@ICC)

SMAT 2024: Mohammed Shami's all-round blitz powers Bengal to quarter-finals

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:23 pm Dec 09, 2024

What's the story Bengal registered a narrow three-run win over Chandigarh in the first pre-quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024, . The match was held in Bengaluru on Monday. Despite a shaky start, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's explosive batting helped Bengal post a respectable total of 159/9 in their 20 overs. He later bowled an economical spell as Chandigarh just fell short.

Bengal innings

Poor start from Bengal

Pacer Jagjit Singh bowled a stellar spell for Chandigarh, taking four wickets and breaking Bengal's batting order. The fast bowler breathed fire in the powerplay overs as his reduced Bengal to 21/3. However, despite the loss, Shami's brilliant batting took Bengal to a decent total. The likes of Karan Lal (33), Writtick Chatterjee (28), and Pradipta Pramanik (30) also played handy knocks.

Batting heroics

Shami's late onslaught boosts Bengal's total

Shami's late onslaught saw him hitting three boundaries and two sixes, which propelled Bengal's total. In the last over from Sandeep Sharma, he took 18 runs with two hits over the fence. This brilliant show came at the time when Bengal were reeling at 138/9. Shami scored an unbeaten 17-ball 32 which is now his highest T20 score. He also smoked three boundaries besides two sixes.

Twitter Post

Highlights of Shami's cameo

Chandigarh's innings

Shami struck early in Chandigarh's chase

Shami maintained his brilliant form by getting Chandigarh's Arslan Khan out for a first-ball duck in the early stages of their chase. The early wicket gave Bengal a good start to defend the total. Though many Chandigarh batters got starts, none of them could play an impact knock as the team was restricted to 156/9. Pacer Sayan Ghosh was the pick of the Bengal bowlers, claiming four vital wickets. Raj Bawa (32) scored the most for Chandigarh.

Twitter Post

An early wicket for Shami

Shami

Shami races to 199 scalps in T20s

Shami finished with 1/25 from his four overs. In eight SMAT 2024/25 matches, Shami has claimed nine scalps at an average of 26.22. His economy rate is 7.49. This includes a couple of three-fers as well. As per ESPNcricinfo, Shami has raced to 48 wickets in SMAT at 14.08. Overall in T20 cricket, the right-arm pacer has bagged 199 scalps from 164 matches at 24-plus.

Stats

Four-fers for Jagjit and Ghosh

As mentioned, Jagjit was the pick of the Chandigarh bowlers, claiming 4/21 from four overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now become the leading wicket-taker of the season with 18 scalps across seven games at 12.72. Meanwhile, Ghosh claimed a four-fer for Bengal - 4/30 in four overs. He has raced to 13 wickets across six games this season at 12.15.

Information

Bengal to face Baroda

With this win, Bengal have advanced to the first quarter-final, where they will meet the in-form Baroda team in Bengaluru on December 11. However, the team would miss out on Shami's services if he is selected for the ongoing Test series in Australia.