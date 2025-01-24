What's the story

After being dropped from the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, 17-year-old Mumbai cricket prodigy Ayush Mhatre expressed his admiration for Rohit Sharma.

Mhatre was replaced by Sharma, returning to Ranji cricket for the first time since 2015.

Despite the setback, Mhatre remains optimistic and focused on improving his skills.

Here's what unfolded.