Manchester City down Chelsea 3-1 in Premier League: Key stats1
What's the story
Manchester City earned a vital 3-1 win over Chelsea in matchweek 23 of the Premier League 2024/25 season at the Etihad.
A mistake from City's new defensive recruit, Abdukodir Khusanov, handed Chelsea a third-minute goal, scored via Noni Madueke.
Three minutes ahead of half-time, Josko Gvardiol scored the equalizer.
City's talisman Erling Haaland and the in-form Phil Foden scored in the 2nd half.
1st half
1-1 in the first half
Nicolas Jackson and Madueke combined to hand Chelsea the lead after Khusanov's poor back pass.
The young defender was then shown a yellow card a minute later for a foul.
City improved and had a goal ruled out for offside just before the half-hour mark.
Thereafter, a fine move by Mateo Kovacic and Mathues Nunes produced City's equalizing goal with Gvardiol scoring.
Information
Match stats from the 1st half
Both sides managed three shots on target. The hosts had 2.10 expected goals compared to Chelsea's 1.35. City had 21 touches in the opposition box whereas Chelsea managed 11 such touches. City enjoyed 64% ball possession.
2nd half
Haaland and Foden score in the 2nd half
Haaland forced Robert Sanchez to a fine save in the 51st minute as City started well.
City's new signing Omar Marmoush then saw his effort miss narrowly (67').
Sanchez's error then gifted Haaland a goal after Ederson launched a long ball for the striker. Sanchez rushed out and made a mess.
City looked comfortable and Foden then added more gloss from Haaland's assist.
Duo
Key numbers of Haaland and Foden
Making his 89th Premier League appearance, Haaland has raced to 81 goals. He owns 15 assists as well.
The 2024/25 season sees him get involved in 20 Premier League goals (G18 A2).
In 129 matches across competitions, Haaland has scored 114 goals, including 24 this season.
Foden scored his 61st Premier League goal, including 7 this season.
Information
13th Premier League goal for Madueke
Chelsea's Madueke scored his 13th Premier League goal in what was his 56th appearance. He is now involved in 10 Premier League goals this season (G7 A3).
Opta stats
City continue their fine form against Chelsea
Man City have collected 17 points from losing positions this season in the Premier League which is the highest for any side.
The Citizens are unbeaten in 8 Premier League matches against the Blues (W6 D2).
Chelsea have kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 Premier League away matches against City.
City are on a five-match unbeaten league run (W4 D1).
Do you know?
Ederson makes Premier League history
City keeper Ederson assisted Haaland. He now has five assists in the Premier League. It's the joint-most by a goalkeeper in the competition's history along with Paul Robinson (5).
Details
Match stats and points table
City had six shots on target from 15 attempts. Chelsea managed 10 attempts with 4 shots on target.
The hosts had 2.70 expected goals compared to Chelsea's 1.62.
City had 25 touches in the opposition box whereas Chelsea managed 24 such touches. City enjoyed 57% ball possession.
City are 4th in the Premier League standings (41 points). Chelsea slipped to sixth (40 points).
Information
Foden has a solid outing for City
Foden has scored in four successive Premier League matches for the first time in his career, as per Squawka. He owns six goals in this period, including braces versus Brentford and Ipswich.