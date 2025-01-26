What's the story

Manchester City earned a vital 3-1 win over Chelsea in matchweek 23 of the Premier League 2024/25 season at the Etihad.

A mistake from City's new defensive recruit, Abdukodir Khusanov, handed Chelsea a third-minute goal, scored via Noni Madueke.

Three minutes ahead of half-time, Josko Gvardiol scored the equalizer.

City's talisman Erling Haaland and the in-form Phil Foden scored in the 2nd half.