Summarize Simplifying... In short Arsenal's Kai Havertz is fit to play against Brighton after recovering from a sickness bug.

Raheem Sterling is also making progress from a knee injury, while Bukayo Saka is set to miss several months due to hamstring surgery.

Havertz, a key player for Arsenal, has scored 12 goals this season, while Sterling's return is eagerly anticipated. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Havertz missed Arsenal's last game

Arsenal's Kai Havertz fit to face Brighton in Premier League

By Rajdeep Saha 04:24 pm Jan 03, 202504:24 pm

What's the story Arsenal FC have been handed a major boost ahead of their next Premier League fixture against Brighton. Kai Havertz, who missed the team's 3-1 win over Brentford on New Year's Day due to illness, is now fit to play. Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the news in Friday's press conference, expressing optimism about the player's recovery and availability for the game at Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Manager's remarks

Arteta confirms Havertz's recovery from illness

Arteta, when asked about Havertz's condition, said: "Yes, I think so, yeah." He added that those who were ill "are going to be okay, hopefully. They will train today and if everybody is fine, they should be available." This means Havertz has recovered from the sickness bug that had hit a few Arsenal players.

Injury update

Sterling's recovery from knee injury progressing well

Along with Havertz's recovery, Arteta also updated on Raheem Sterling's condition. The winger, who joined Arsenal on loan from Chelsea in the summer, has been sidelined with a knee injury since last month. "I think he is starting to do some stuff on the pitch," said Arteta, suggesting Sterling's recovery is on the right track.

Player update

Saka to miss action for a few months

Arteta also confirmed that Bukayo Saka will be missing from the field for a few months after undergoing hamstring surgery. This is a major setback for Arsenal, who are already missing key players Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu due to injuries. Meanwhile, Jurrien Timber is suspended for the Brighton match after picking up five yellow cards this Premier League season.

Havertz

Havertz has been a vital cog for Arsenal

Havertz had played 17 Premier League games this season, scoring 7 goals and making two assists. The former Chelsea man owns 12 goals this season for the Gunners in all competitions. Havertz had a solid impact for Arsenal last season, scoring 13 Premier League goals and making 7 assists. Overall, he has 26 goals in 76 matches across competitions.