Arsenal's Kai Havertz fit to face Brighton in Premier League
Arsenal FC have been handed a major boost ahead of their next Premier League fixture against Brighton. Kai Havertz, who missed the team's 3-1 win over Brentford on New Year's Day due to illness, is now fit to play. Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the news in Friday's press conference, expressing optimism about the player's recovery and availability for the game at Amex Stadium on Saturday.
Arteta confirms Havertz's recovery from illness
Arteta, when asked about Havertz's condition, said: "Yes, I think so, yeah." He added that those who were ill "are going to be okay, hopefully. They will train today and if everybody is fine, they should be available." This means Havertz has recovered from the sickness bug that had hit a few Arsenal players.
Sterling's recovery from knee injury progressing well
Along with Havertz's recovery, Arteta also updated on Raheem Sterling's condition. The winger, who joined Arsenal on loan from Chelsea in the summer, has been sidelined with a knee injury since last month. "I think he is starting to do some stuff on the pitch," said Arteta, suggesting Sterling's recovery is on the right track.
Saka to miss action for a few months
Arteta also confirmed that Bukayo Saka will be missing from the field for a few months after undergoing hamstring surgery. This is a major setback for Arsenal, who are already missing key players Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu due to injuries. Meanwhile, Jurrien Timber is suspended for the Brighton match after picking up five yellow cards this Premier League season.
Havertz has been a vital cog for Arsenal
Havertz had played 17 Premier League games this season, scoring 7 goals and making two assists. The former Chelsea man owns 12 goals this season for the Gunners in all competitions. Havertz had a solid impact for Arsenal last season, scoring 13 Premier League goals and making 7 assists. Overall, he has 26 goals in 76 matches across competitions.