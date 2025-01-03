Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite their impressive performances this season, Baker Mayfield, Danielle Hunter, James Cook, Malik Nabers, and Kerby Joseph were surprisingly overlooked for the Pro Bowl.

After a stellar 2024 NFL season so far the Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, he is considered to be the biggest Pro Bowl snub this season (Image credit: X/@Buccaneers)

NFL: Decoding the biggest Pro Bowl snubs of this season

What's the story The Pro Bowl honors the NFL's brightest stars, but every year, some deserving players are left out. This season is no exception, with standout performances overlooked and fan favorites missing the cut. From Baker Mayfield's leadership to Malik Nabers' breakout season, we decode the biggest Pro Bowl snubs this season. We highlight the overlooked stars who deserved a place on the roster.

#1

Baker Mayfield - QB Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield's standout season warranted a Pro Bowl nod. Despite challenges like injuries to key targets Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, Mayfield ranks second in completion percentage (71.7%), third in passing yards (4,279), and second in touchdown passes (39). While Goff, Darnold, and Daniels had strong seasons, Mayfield's ability to excel under tough circumstances made a strong case for his inclusion.

#2

Danielle Hunter - DE, Houston Texans

Danielle Hunter deserved his fifth Pro Bowl nod after another stellar season. Following a career-high 16.5 sacks in 2023 with the Minnesota Vikings, Hunter delivered for the Texans with 12 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 66 pressures. Despite injuries to Houston's defense, Hunter's dominance as a pass rusher proved his value. Meanwhile, at 30, he continues to play at an elite level.

#3

James Cook - RB, Buffalo Bills

Cook has been outstanding this season, totaling 1,239 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry. Despite his impact, he was only named an alternate, overlooked in favor of Houston's Joe Mixon. Cook, a crucial part of the Buffalo Bills' offense alongside Josh Allen, is having an even better year than his 2023 Pro Bowl season and deserved the nod without doubt.

#4

Malik Nabers - WR, New York Giants

Amid a tough 2024 season for the New York Giants, rookie Malik Nabers has been a standout. In 14 games, he's fourth in the NFL in receptions (104), eighth in yards (1,140), and has six touchdowns, despite inconsistent quarterback play. While Terry McLaurin made the Pro Bowl, Nabers surpassed him in receptions and yards, proving he had the better season and deserved the nod.

#5

Kerby Joseph - S, Detroit Lions

The Lions are sending seven players to the 2025 Pro Bowl, including a safety—but it's Brian Branch, not Kerby Joseph. Despite Detroit's injury-plagued defense, Joseph has been a reliable force in the secondary. In 16 games, he's recorded 77 tackles, a career-high 12 passes defensed, and an NFL-leading nine interceptions. Notably, no other defender has more than seven, making Joseph's omission a surprising oversight.