Calafiori also defended his teammate Lewis-Skelly, telling Sky Sports that the red card decision was not clear from the bench.

He sympathized with his disappointed teammate but stressed on their eventual victory.

"He was upset, but now he's happy because we won for sure," Calafiori said.

The dismissal of Lewis-Skelly was also criticized by Tim Sherwood on Soccer Saturday, who couldn't believe referee Oliver's decision.