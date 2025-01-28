BBL: Jason Behrendorff signs 3-year deal with Melbourne Renegades
What's the story
Seasoned left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff has signed a three-year contract with the Melbourne Renegades.
The move is the first major free agent signing in the Big Bash League's (BBL) new player movement window.
The signing comes after Perth Scorchers failed to secure a contract for Behrendorff, who has been instrumental in their four BBL title victories over his 13-year tenure.
Stellar season
Behrendorff's impressive performance in 2024-25 BBL season
Behrendorff, who will turn 35 in April, had a phenomenal 2024-25 BBL season.
He was the competition's leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps at an average of 17.41 and an economy rate of just 7.55.
The brilliant show earned him a place in the team of the year for the first time.
Among the top 10 wicket-takers this season, only Mark Steketee had a better economy than Behrendorff.
Career shift
Behrendorff's departure from Perth Scorchers
Behrendorff had hoped to stay a one-club player in the BBL, having spent his entire domestic career in Western Australia since moving from Canberra at 19.
He is second only to Andrew Tye on Scorchers's all-time leading wicket-takers list with 140 scalps.
But the Scorchers didn't contract any of their players before the player movement window opened on Tuesday, paving the way for Behrendorff's exit.
Farewell message
Behrendorff's emotional farewell to Perth Scorchers
Behrendorff took to social media to express his feelings about leaving Perth. He said he left with a heavy heart.
He thanked his teammates, staff, and fans for their support during his time at the club.
"The Scorchers will always have a special place in my heart," he said.
Despite leaving, Behrendorff looks forward to continuing his cricket career in Melbourne, a city he and his wife Juvelle love.