What's the story

Seasoned left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff has signed a three-year contract with the Melbourne Renegades.

The move is the first major free agent signing in the Big Bash League's (BBL) new player movement window.

The signing comes after Perth Scorchers failed to secure a contract for Behrendorff, who has been instrumental in their four BBL title victories over his 13-year tenure.