Mitchell Owen has created history by scoring the joint-fastest century in the Big Bash League (BBL), Australia's premier T20 tournament.

Owen's record-breaking propelled his side, Hobart Hurricanes, to their maiden BBL title. They chased down 183 in just 14.1 overs to script history.

Notably, Owen now shares the fastest BBL ton record with Craig Simmons, who hammered a 39-ball ton in 2014.

