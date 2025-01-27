Mitchell Owen's joint-fastest BBL ton guides Hobart Hurricanes to title
What's the story
Mitchell Owen has created history by scoring the joint-fastest century in the Big Bash League (BBL), Australia's premier T20 tournament.
Owen's record-breaking propelled his side, Hobart Hurricanes, to their maiden BBL title. They chased down 183 in just 14.1 overs to script history.
Notably, Owen now shares the fastest BBL ton record with Craig Simmons, who hammered a 39-ball ton in 2014.
Here are the key stats.
Match summary
Owen's century powers Hurricanes to BBL trophy
The final match witnessed Sydney Thunder set a daunting target of 182/7, paving the way for a record chase.
Despite a blistering start by David Warner and Jason Sangha, who added 97 runs for the first wicket, Hurricanes's bowlers Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis were able to restrict Thunder's run rate.
They claimed three vital wickets each, setting the stage for Owen's record innings.
Stellar innings
Record-breaking performance in BBL final
Owen began his innings with a bang, scoring 25 runs off just nine balls. He continued his onslaught, reaching his half-century in a mere 16 deliveries.
Owen then raced to a 39-ball ton, his second in T20s, having scored a ton previously in the tournament.
His final score of 108 off just 42 balls included an impressive tally of 11 sixes and 6 fours.
Historic achievement
A record-breaking feat in T20 cricket
As mentioned, Owen now has the joint-fastest BBL ton with Simmons, who also scored a ton off 39 balls.
Owen's century in the final is not just the fastest in BBL history but also the quickest by any batter in a men's T20 final.
Only five batters have scored a BBL ton in under 45 balls, making Owen a part of an elite club that includes Glenn Maxwell and Luke Wright.
Career progression
Journey from state cricket to BBL stardom
Owen's career started taking off with his maiden contract with Tasmania in 2020, following a stellar performance in the Under-19 National Championships.
He has since continued to shine in List A and First-Class cricket, making his debut for Tasmania.
His record-breaking century in the BBL final is the latest milestone in his promising career.
Notably, Owen has raced past 500 T20 runs in just 24 matches. His strike-rate reads 184.37.