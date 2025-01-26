Kamindu Mendis crowned ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year
What's the story
Sri Lanka's rising cricket star Kamindu Mendis has been honored as the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year.
In 2024, Mendis made a mark on international cricket by scoring 1,451 runs across all formats with an impressive average just over 50.
Before this breakout year, he had only represented Sri Lanka in one Test match.
Championship contribution
Mendis's stellar performance in ICC World Test Championship
Mendis played a pivotal role in Sri Lanka's quest for their maiden ICC World Test Championship Final spot.
The 26-year-old left-handed batsman produced a string of high scores in Test cricket, justifying his value as an all-format asset for the national team.
His consistent performances under pressure cemented his place as Sri Lanka's go-to player in crunch moments and high-stakes situations.
Record run
Mendis's record-breaking run in Test cricket
Mendis scored 1,049 runs from nine Tests at an average of 74.92, making him one of only six batters to breach the 1,000-run mark in Test cricket last year.
His average was the best among this elite group.
He also equaled Sir Don Bradman's record by becoming the joint-third fastest player to score 1,000 runs in Men's Tests, doing so in just 13 innings.
Match-winning performances
Mendis's contributions lead to Sri Lanka's Test victories
Mendis's phenomenal batting skills helped Sri Lanka seal important Test wins against New Zealand, Bangladesh, and England.
He proved his mettle in different conditions, both at home and away.
In the three-Test series in England, Mendis was Sri Lanka's top run-scorer and played a pivotal role in their first Test win on English soil after a decade-long wait.
Career highlight
Mendis's career-best score seals series win for Sri Lanka
Mendis's best performance came in the second Test against New Zealand in Galle, where he scored his career-best 182 not out.
His innings helped Sri Lanka post a mammoth 602/5 and set the tone for a 2-0 series win.
His attacking batting over 250 deliveries, which included 16 fours and four sixes, earned him the Player of the Match award.