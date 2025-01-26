Ian Chappell terms ICC an 'event management company'
What's the story
Former Australian cricket captain, Ian Chappell, has slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC), comparing it to an "event management company."
He said richer boards are calling the shots with a self-serving schedule at the cost of Test cricket.
Chappell also emphasized the need for a two-tier system in Test cricket, and called for immediate action on other urgent matters to save the game's traditional format.
ICC's influence
Chappell echoes Holding's views on ICC's role
Chappell echoed former West Indies speedster Michael Holding's sentiments that unlike FIFA, which runs soccer, the ICC doesn't run cricket.
He warned that without major changes, financially strong nations would continue to dictate a self-serving schedule.
Chappell acknowledged India's huge influence in the ICC, considering it contributes around 70% of cricket's income.
Financial disparity
Chappell questions financial distribution among cricket bodies
Chappell also questioned the financial distribution among cricket bodies.
He noted the "big three" - India, Australia, and England - despite being the richest nations, take a large chunk of the money and lobby for an even bigger share. He called it a complex issue with no workable solution.
A proposal to split the longester format into two divisions is under discussion but could hurt smaller teams by cutting down their number of Tests.
System overhaul
Chappell advocates for two-tier test system
Chappell also advocated for a two-tier Test system, saying it should have been done years ago.
He said only a few teams are capable of sustaining long-term competition in the five-day game.
Chappell also criticized the ICC for letting West Indies struggle despite their proven ability to attract audiences.
He said Afghanistan and Ireland shouldn't be playing Test cricket because they don't meet all necessary criteria.
Promotion criteria
Chappell proposes criteria for Test status
Chappell suggested certain conditions for a team to get Test status, such as a sustainable First-Class competition, appropriate grounds for five-day matches, proper facilities, and financial stability.
He called the ICC an "event management company" and said it isn't very good at its job.
Chappell also admitted the financial burden on smaller cricketing nations to host First-Class matches at home due to expenses.