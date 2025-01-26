What's the story

Australian cricket legend Ian Chappell has slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC), calling it an "event management company" in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

The former batter wrote that he was disappointed with the changing dynamics of Test cricket and called for a two-tier Test system.

Additionally, Chappell also questioned the parameters on the basis of which ICC grants Test status to nations.

Here's what he had to say.