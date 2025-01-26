Ian Chappell slams ICC, calls it an 'event management company'
Australian cricket legend Ian Chappell has slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC), calling it an "event management company" in his column for ESPNCricinfo.
The former batter wrote that he was disappointed with the changing dynamics of Test cricket and called for a two-tier Test system.
Additionally, Chappell also questioned the parameters on the basis of which ICC grants Test status to nations.
Here's what he had to say.
Status scrutiny
Chappell questions ICC's criteria for granting Test status
Chappell proposed that ICC should look at a nation's first-class competition viability, financial stability, and adequate facilities for five-day games before awarding Test status.
He cited Afghanistan as an example of a recently appointed Test nation that doesn't meet these standards.
"Could Afghanistan hold a Test series in their strife-torn country? Does Ireland have a realistic number of Test-standard grounds? Then why do they have Test status?", questioned Chappell.
System support
Chappell supports Holding's 2-tier system proposal
Chappell backed West Indies fast bowling legend Michael Holding's idea of a two-tier system.
However, he feared that it could widen the financial gap between member nations.
Additionally, he also pointed out how the sport has been unable to tackle India's dominance in the ICC owing to its huge financial contribution.
He added, " India's powerful presence in the ICC is in direct proportion to their contribution of around 70% of cricket's income."
T20 impact
Chappell criticizes T20's influence on cricket
Chappell was frustrated with the increasing influence of T20 cricket globally, which he feels has made first-class cricket lose money and relevance.
He said the success of a T20 competition enhances a cricket body's financial capacity, and this thinking prevails in most cricket administrators' minds.
Chappell also added the rise and financial rewards of T20 leagues have impacted many players' motivation.