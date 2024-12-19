Summarize Simplifying... In short Sri Lanka's cricket team is all set for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, with the squad remaining largely unchanged except for the exclusion of spin-bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage.

The team, led by captain Charith Asalanka, boasts a diverse bowling lineup spearheaded by Wanindu Hasaranga and a strong batting unit featuring Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera among others.

Charith Asalanka will lead the team (Image source: X/@ICC)

Dunith Wellalage dropped as SL announce squad for NZ T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:58 am Dec 19, 202409:58 am

What's the story Sri Lanka have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, starting December 28 in Mount Maunganui. The squad will be captained by Charith Asalanka and features Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who has held on to his place after stellar performances in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament and Sri Lanka's recent series against New Zealand.

Wellalage excluded from Sri Lanka's T20I squad

The only player missing from the formidable Sri Lankan squad that took on New Zealand last month is spin-bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage. The rest of the team is unchanged with all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe, who made his debut in the last series, also holding on to his spot as the only seam-bowling all-rounder.

Hasaranga to lead spin attack in upcoming series

The spin attack for the series will be spearheaded by former captain Wanindu Hasaranga, who will be supported by Maheesh Theekshana and Jeffrey Vandersay. Meanwhile, the pace attack comprises Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando, and Binura Fernando. This diverse bowling lineup is sure to give New Zealand a run for their money in the upcoming T20I matches.

Sri Lanka's batting lineup for T20I series revealed

The Sri Lankan batting unit for the series will include Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal. Team captain Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis will be batting all-rounders. The team is well-equipped with wicketkeeping options as Rajapaksa, Chandimal, Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis have all previously served behind the stumps for the national team.

Sri Lanka's T20I squad to depart for New Zealand

As per the International Cricket Council (ICC), Sri Lanka's T20I squad will depart for New Zealand on Friday, December 20. The T20I series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will commence on December 28, with the other two matches on December 30 and January 2. The first two T20Is will be played in Mount Maunganui while Nelson will host the last match.

Sri Lanka Squad for T20I series in New Zealand

Squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando.