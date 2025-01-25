What's the story

Indian cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh have been included in the ICC Women's T20I Team of 2024.

The recognition is a testament to their exceptional performances throughout the year.

The team also features players from South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, England, Australia, Ireland, and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the elite XI on January 25.