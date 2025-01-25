Mandhana, Deepti, Ghosh named in ICC WT20I Team of 2024
What's the story
Indian cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh have been included in the ICC Women's T20I Team of 2024.
The recognition is a testament to their exceptional performances throughout the year.
The team also features players from South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, England, Australia, Ireland, and Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the elite XI on January 25.
Outstanding achievement
Mandhana's stellar performance in 2024
Mandhana had a phenomenal year, scoring 763 runs in 23 matches and clinching the No. 2 spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings.
Her consistent performances included a vital 54 against Australia and three back-to-back half-centuries against West Indies.
With eight half-centuries to her name, including a best of 77, she averaged over 42 and had a strike rate of over 126.
Rising stars
Ghosh and Sharma's contributions to Indian cricket
Ghosh, who is known for her explosive batting, was a promising talent in the world cricket. She scored 365 runs in 21 matches at an average of over 33 and a strike rate of over 156.
On the other hand, Sharma proved her worth as an all-rounder with her off-spin, taking 30 wickets at an average of less than 18 and an economy rate of just over six.
Her standout performances included match-winning figures against Nepal and Pakistan.
Captaincy
South Africa's Wolvaardt leads ICC Women's T20I Team
The ICC Women's T20I Team of 2024 is led by South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, who has been consistently delivering strong performances and guiding her team to significant victories.
Her teammate Marizanne Kapp has also made valuable contributions with her all-round skills.
The team further includes Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu, West Indies's Hayley Matthews, England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, and New Zealand's Melie Kerr.
Team completion
Prendergast and Iqbal complete ICC Women's T20I Team
Completing the ICC Women's T20I Team of 2024 are Irish pace-bowling all-rounder Orla Prendergast and Pakistani left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal.
This year's team emphasizes the growing competitiveness and skill in women's cricket, celebrating standout performances from across nations.
Mandhana and Sharma were also named in the ICC ODI Team of the Year 2024 on Friday.
Information
ICC Women's T20I Team of 2024
ICC Women's T20I Team of 2024: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Marizanne Kapp (both South Africa), Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma (all Indians); Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka); Hayley Matthews (West Indies); Nat Sciver-Brunt (England); Melie Kerr (Australia), Orla Prendergast (Ireland) and Sadia Iqbal (Pakistan).