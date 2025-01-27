What's the story

India and England are set to square off in the 3rd T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot, on January 28.

The hosts lead the five-match series 2-0 after winning in Kolkata and Chennai.

It will be interesting to see if the Jos Buttler-led side posts a comeback in Rajkot. They have retained their Playing XI from the Chennai game.

Here's the preview.