Jasprit Bumrah adjudged ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year
What's the story
India's premier pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah has been adjudged the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024.
The award comes after Bumrah had an outstanding year across formats, especially Test cricket. His brilliant bowling helped India stay afloat for the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship final.
Although India lost to Australia, he finished as the highest wicket-taker of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Career resurgence
Remarkable comeback and record-breaking performance
Bumrah made a stunning return to Test cricket in 2023, following a long absence due to a back injury.
He returned with several record-breaking performances in the format.
The right-arm seamer was pivotal in India's home series wins against England and Bangladesh.
Bumrah was also the nucleus of India's line-up on their tours of South Africa and Australia.
Record-breaking year
Bumrah's stellar Test record in 2024
Bumrah finished as the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket in 2024, with an incredible 71 wickets from just 13 matches.
He was way ahead of England's Gus Atkinson, who picked 52 wickets in 11 matches.
Despite bowling a grueling 357 overs, Bumrah had an insane economy rate of just under three runs per over.
His average for the year was a phenomenal 14.92, while his tally included a record 5 five-wicket hauls.
Elite company
Bumrah joins elite group of Indian bowlers
Bumrah's 71 wickets in 2024 puts him in an elite company of Indian bowlers with more than 70 wickets in a calendar year in the format.
He now shares the honor with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Anil Kumble, and Kapil Dev.
Overall, 17 bowlers in Test history have achieveed the feat, and none of those had an average as low as Bumrah's.
Match highlights
Bumrah's memorable performances in 2024
Bumrah's phenomenal 2024 started with India's Test win in Cape Town against South Africa, where he picked eight wickets in two innings.
He also picked 19 wickets in the five-Test series at home against England, playing a key role in India's 4-1 series win.
But his best came in the high-pressure Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, where he took a mind-boggling 32 wickets from five Tests. He was adjudegd the Player of the Series.
Information
Top-ranked ICC Test bowler
Bumrah also reached the summit of the ICC Test Bowling Rankings during this period. He retained the top spot in the latest rankings, recording the highest-ever ICC Rankings rating for an Indian bowler, at 907 points.
Feats
Notable feats attained by Bumrah
During the MCG match, Bumrah became the first-ever bowler to complete 200 Test wickets while averaging below 20. His average by the end of the series plunged to 19.4.
Meanwhile, Bumrah also becane the fastest Indian pacer to take 200 Test scalps (44 games).
He also became the first Asian bowler to take four five-wicket hauls in SENA Tests in a year.
He is now India's highest wicket-taker in Australia (Test cricket).
Information
India's most successful bowler in SENA nations
During the Test season, Bumrah also became India's most successful bowler in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). He went past Kapil Dev's tally of 141 scalps. While Bumrah has nine Test fifers in these nations, no other Indian bowler has even eight.