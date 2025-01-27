What's the story

India's premier pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah has been adjudged the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024.

The award comes after Bumrah had an outstanding year across formats, especially Test cricket. His brilliant bowling helped India stay afloat for the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship final.

Although India lost to Australia, he finished as the highest wicket-taker of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.