What's the story

Reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner has been entangled in a doping case that could lead to a two-year ban from tennis.

The Italian, who won his second straight Australian Open title by beating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the final on Sunday, now stands atop the world rankings.

He became the first Italian to win three Grand Slam singles titles.