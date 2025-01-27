Will two-time Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner face tennis ban?
What's the story
Reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner has been entangled in a doping case that could lead to a two-year ban from tennis.
The Italian, who won his second straight Australian Open title by beating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the final on Sunday, now stands atop the world rankings.
He became the first Italian to win three Grand Slam singles titles.
Doping scandal
Sinner's career overshadowed by doping allegations
Despite his stellar on-court performance, Sinner's career has been marred by a huge doping scandal for the last nine months.
The 23-year-old had tested positive twice for the steroid clostebol in March last year. However, he was cleared of any wrongdoing by an independent tribunal.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) later appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), asking for a ban of up to two years.
Upcoming hearing
Sinner to face CAS hearing in April
Sinner, who denied any doping-related misconduct, is due for a CAS hearing on April 16-17.
He stated that the banned substance entered his system when his physiotherapist used a spray in order to treat a cut and then gave massage and sports therapy.
However, despite this clearance, WADA appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, sparking another controversy.
Resilience
Coach praises Sinner's resilience amid doping case
One of Sinner's coaches, Darren Cahill, has lauded the player's resilience in dealing with the pressure of the doping case.
"Nobody's bulletproof," Cahill said in Melbourne, adding that Sinner "deals with it as well as anybody that I've ever seen deal with pressure."
He further added that for Sinner, playing tennis matches is his safe place where he can focus on what he knows and excels at.
History
Sinner's historic Australian Open victory
Sinner, who reigned supreme at the 2025 Australian Open, has become the first Italian to win three Grand Slam titles.
Besides defending his Australian Open title, Sinner also won the 2024 US Open. The Italian broke the record of Nicola Pietrangeli, who claimed back-to-French Open men's singles titles (1959-60).
Sinner is also the first man to retain the Australian Open title since Novak Djokovic (2019-21).
Future goals
Sinner eyes big wins on other courts
Looking ahead, Sinner hopes to improve his performance on other surfaces.
Although he is the undisputed king of hard courts, he is yet to go past the semi-finals at the French Open or Wimbledon.
Simone Vagnozzi, another of Sinner's coaches, was confident that the young player would be great considering his age and willingness to improve.