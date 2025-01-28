Champions Trophy: South Africa hit with David Miller injury
What's the story
South Africa's cricket team is dealing with a spate of injuries to key players, just weeks ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
David Miller, captain of the Paarl Royals in the ongoing SA20 tournament, was forced to leave the field during his team's final home game against Durban's Super Giants after suffering an injury while fielding.
The incident has raised concerns over his participation in the upcoming international event.
Injury details
Miller's injury adds to South Africa's woes
The incident involving Miller took place in the 14th over when Marcus Stoinis played a shot through the covers.
Although Miller was able to walk unaided after the incident, he appeared to be in discomfort as he walked up the stairs to the changing room.
The extent of his injury is yet to be determined, but it has further complicated South Africa's preparations for the Champions Trophy.
Player condition
Ngidi's match fitness a concern for South Africa
Another South Africa star, Lungi Ngidi, has also been ruled out due to injury.
He missed his fourth consecutive game for the Royals and has played just three of eight matches in the SA20 tournament.
After spending the whole international summer recovering from a groin injury, Ngidi is being gradually reintroduced to competitive cricket.
However, his lack of match fitness remains a concern for South Africa's white-ball coach Rob Walter.
Squad setbacks
South Africa's fast-bowling resources depleted ahead of tournament
South Africa's fast-bowling resources have taken a massive hit with Anrich Nortje, one of their leading pacers, already ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a back injury.
Gerald Coetzee, who was seen as a potential replacement for Nortje, is also unavailable for the SA20 tournament because of a hamstring injury.
These setbacks have further strained South Africa's squad selection process for the upcoming international event.