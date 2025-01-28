Sanju Samson trains against bouncers ahead of 3rd T20I
What's the story
Indian cricketer Sanju Samson, who has been found wanting against England's fast bowler Jofra Archer, reached early at the Saurashtra Cricket Association ground in Rajkot on Monday.
He was joined by new batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and throwdown specialists for a rigorous training session ahead of the third T20I.
The aim of this practice was to work on his game against short balls, a weakness exploited by Archer in the ongoing series.
Practice details
Samson's training session: A detailed look
As per PTI, Samson spent close to 45 minutes on a cemented pitch, practicing pull and hook shots against plastic balls.
His training session was punctuated with frequent discussions with Kotak. Apart from these shots, he also worked on his ramp and cut techniques.
The rising ball and an occasional full ball from the throwdown specialists were a part of his rigorous practice routine.
Pace threat
England's pace attack challenges Indian openers
England's fast bowlers, Archer and Mark Wood, have been posing a challenge for the Indian opening duo of Samson and Abhishek Sharma.
Their fast deliveries and ability to extract bounce have made it extremely difficult for the Indian batsmen.
After his first training session, Samson practiced on the main square for another half-an-hour, with a renewed focus on tackling rising balls.
Career highlights
Samson's recent performances and future prospects
Despite his current struggles, Samson had an impressive series in South Africa late 2024, scoring two centuries in four T20Is.
He also hit a century against Bangladesh in a home T20I last year.
However, he hasn't been picked in the upcoming Champions Trophy squad, which will be playing in the ODI format.
After Monday's extensive training session, Samson is expected to face England's pace attack with renewed confidence on Tuesday.