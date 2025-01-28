What's the story

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson, who has been found wanting against England's fast bowler Jofra Archer, reached early at the Saurashtra Cricket Association ground in Rajkot on Monday.

He was joined by new batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and throwdown specialists for a rigorous training session ahead of the third T20I.

The aim of this practice was to work on his game against short balls, a weakness exploited by Archer in the ongoing series.