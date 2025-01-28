What's the story

The third T20I match between India and England will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday.

The Indian side, led by Suryakumar Yadav, has taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after a thrilling win in Chennai.

Despite their spirited performance at Eden Gardens, England's side led by Jos Buttler is now staring at a must-win situation to stay alive in the series.

Here we look at the pitch report and weather forecast.