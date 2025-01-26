Champions Trophy: PCB Chairman gives update on Saim Ayub's injury
What's the story
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has given an update on the condition of opening batter Saim Ayub.
The young cricketer suffered an ankle injury during the first Test of the recently concluded series against South Africa.
Meanwhile, his recovery is being monitored by top sports orthopedic specialists from England.
However, his participation in the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy remains uncertain due to this setback.
Recovery update
Naqvi shares Ayub's recovery progress
Naqvi revealed that Ayub's leg cast will be removed in a day or two, starting his recovery phase.
"Saim Ayub's leg cast will come off in 1-2 days. After that, he will enter the recovery phase, which will take time," Naqvi told reporters.
The PCB Chairman stressed his dedication to keeping track of Ayub's health and putting his long-term career ahead of immediate tournament involvement.
Squad reveal
Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad announcement awaited
Unlike other teams, Pakistan is yet to announce its squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.
Meanwhile, the deadline to announce the preliminary squad was January 11 while the final team is expected to be announced by February 11.
Mohammad Rizwan is expected to lead the side after recently being appointed the new white-ball skipper, replacing Babar Azam.
Career impact
Ayub's injury and impressive career highlights
Ayub's injury came in the seventh over of the second Test, causing severe damage to his ankle.
He was quickly carried off the field on a stretcher and flown to England for treatment.
Despite the unfortunate setback, Ayub has been phenomenal, averaging 64.37 in nine matches in his brief ODI career, including two centuries in Pakistan's recent 3-0 series win over South Africa.
Meanwhile, he has raced to 515 runs, including three centuries and one fifty to his name.
Twitter Post
PCB chairman sharing Ayub's injury update
Chairman PCB @MohsinnaqviC42 on #saimayub pic.twitter.com/dNIDd8Uwt2— Sohail Imran (@sohailimrangeo) January 26, 2025