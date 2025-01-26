What's the story

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has given an update on the condition of opening batter Saim Ayub.

The young cricketer suffered an ankle injury during the first Test of the recently concluded series against South Africa.

Meanwhile, his recovery is being monitored by top sports orthopedic specialists from England.

However, his participation in the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy remains uncertain due to this setback.