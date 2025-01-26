Usman Khawaja open to retirement for Australia's future
What's the story
38-year-old Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has said that he is ready to retire from his Test career if it serves the national team.
However, Khawaja also clarified that he has no plans to retire as of now, as he gears up for the upcoming match against Sri Lanka.
However, his recent performances have led to speculation about his future in cricket.
Here's what the batter had to say.
Performance review
Khawaja's performance sparks retirement speculation
Khawaja's future in cricket had been a talking point after he failed to shine in the first three India Tests.
However, his performance improved drastically with new opening partner Sam Konstas.
Meanwhile, he scored a half-century in the MCG Test win and contributed 41 runs in the SCG run chase, helping Australia reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade.
Transition acknowledgment
Khawaja acknowledges transition period in Australian cricket
As the oldest member of an aging squad, Khawaja also acknowledged the impending transition period in Australian cricket.
The inclusion of younger players like Konstas, Cooper Connolly, and Nathan McSweeney for the two matches in Galle, shows Australia's preparation for this change.
"Over the next three to four years, there's going to be a lot of transition going on," Khawaja said.
Retirement thoughts
Khawaja's retirement plans and aspirations
While Khawaja hasn't put a timeline on his retirement, he did say he would love to play when England tours Australia in the 2025/26 summer.
Meanwhile, he also revealed his dream of retiring at the SCG, his home ground.
"There's definitely those thoughts (bowing out in Sydney) in my head, I'm not afraid to talk about that. I'm human," he said.
Upcoming games
Khawaja's form and upcoming matches
Khawaja will open the batting for the two Tests against Sri Lanka in Galle.
However, the decision comes after he led all run-scorers on either side when Australia last toured India in 2023.
Despite being criticized for his performance in Asia, Khawaja's brilliant 141 runs against Pakistan in Dubai in 2018 and his return as Australia's most reliable batter in India has silenced doubts about his form.
Stats
A look at the opener's impressive Test career
The batter who has played 78 Tests (141 innings) has amassed 5,635 runs at an average of 44.02.
Additionally, he owns 15 tons and 27 fifties while boasting a high score of 195* against South Africa in 2023.
Overall, during the 2024 calendar year, Khawaja managed just 415 runs at an average of 25.93.
Notably, this was a drastic downfall in his numbers as compared 2023, 2022.
He also smashed two fifties (no tons) while his highest score read 75.