What's the story

38-year-old Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has said that he is ready to retire from his Test career if it serves the national team.

However, Khawaja also clarified that he has no plans to retire as of now, as he gears up for the upcoming match against Sri Lanka.

However, his recent performances have led to speculation about his future in cricket.

Here's what the batter had to say.