What's the story

World number one, Jannik Sinner won the 2025 Australian Open after beating Alexander Zverev in the final on Rod Laver Arena.

The top seed claimed a 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 win in the men's singles final that ran for over two hours.

While Zverev's bid for an elusive Grand Slam title ended, Sinner became the first Italian to win three career majors.