Jannik Sinner becomes first Italian with three major titles: Stats
What's the story
World number one, Jannik Sinner won the 2025 Australian Open after beating Alexander Zverev in the final on Rod Laver Arena.
The top seed claimed a 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 win in the men's singles final that ran for over two hours.
While Zverev's bid for an elusive Grand Slam title ended, Sinner became the first Italian to win three career majors.
Match stats
A look at match stats
Sinner won a total of 107 points and 32 winners throughout the match. Zverev fired 12 aces compared to Sinner's six.
The Italian had a win percentage of 84 and 63 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won two of his 10 break points and 10 of his 13 net points.
Meanwhile, Sinner registered fewer unforced errors (27) than Zverev (45).
Milestone
Three major titles for Sinner
As mentioned, Sinner has become the first Italian to win three Grand Slam titles. Besides defending his Australian Open title, Sinner also won the 2024 US Open.
The Italian broke the record of Nicola Pietrangeli, who claimed back-to-French Open men's singles titles (1959-60).
Sinner is also the first man to retain the Australian Open title since Novak Djokovic (2019-21).
Grand Slams
Over 20 wins at Australian Open
Sinner has now raced to a 67-18 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Earlier, the Italian star also completed 20 wins at the Australian Open (22-4).
Sinner, who won the 2024 Australian Open, made it to the fourth round in 2023 and quarter-finals in 2022.
Notably, the two-time Grand Slam winner, enjoyed a 23-2 win-loss record at majors last year.
H2h record
Sinner's third win over Zverev
As per Opta, this was the first men's singles final between the ATP's number one and two at the Australian Open since 2019.
Notably, Zverev received a walkover from Djokovic, who retired midway through the semi-final.
The German now has a 4-2 lead over Sinner in the ATP head-to-head series. Notably, Sinner has won the last contests in this regard.
Feats
Sinner attains these feats
As per Opta, Sinner has become the youngest man to win back-to-back singles titles at the Australian Open since Jim Courier (1992-1993).
The Italian is the fifth player in the Open Era to win three consecutive men's singles titles at Grand Slam on hard court. He joins John McEncore, Ivan Lendl, Roger Federer, and Djokovic on this elite list.
Records
More records for Sinner
As per Opta, Sinner has become the fourth player in the last 35 years to evade any break point in a Grand Slam final.
He has equaled legends Bjorn Borg and Jimmy Connors in terms of most wins in their first 50 matches as the world number one (47).
Sinner is also the first player with 10 consecutive straight-sets wins over ATP top-10 opponents.