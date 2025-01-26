Andy Murray seeks to enhance coaching skills after Djokovic's stint
What's the story
Former world number, Andy Murray has said he wants to improve his tennis coaching skills after his first Grand Slam stint with Novak Djokovic.
The latter reached the 2025 Australian Open semi-final before withdrawing with injury.
While the future of their partnership is still unclear, the experience has piqued Murray's interest in coaching.
He said there are things about coaching he needs to improve and learn more about, especially the technical side of the game.
Coaching insights
Murray acknowledges learning curve in coaching
Murray admitted that his perception of coaching has changed since he started working with Djokovic.
He confessed that although former players may be good at strategy and psychology because of their playing experience, there are many other elements of coaching that he has to learn about.
Despite the difficulties, the 37-year-old said he enjoys the analytical side of the game and match preparation.
Positive feedback
Djokovic praises Murray's coaching efforts
Djokovic has praised Murray's coaching efforts, especially his calmness on the court.
This was most evident when Djokovic suffered a thigh injury in his quarter-final victory over his rival Carlos Alcaraz, which ultimately thwarted his campaign.
Despite the immense pressure of the game, Murray remained calm at the courtside coaching pod, offering words of encouragement and discussing strategy with Djokovic.
Role comparison
Murray reflects on coaching versus playing experience
Murray reflected on his experience as a coach versus that of a player.
He said that while he felt nervous before matches, he could remain calm and focused during the game. This was different from his experiences as a player, where he found the stress levels significantly higher.
After Djokovic's victory over Alcaraz, he shared an emotional moment with Murray, further solidifying their professional relationship.