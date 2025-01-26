What's the story

Former world number, Andy Murray has said he wants to improve his tennis coaching skills after his first Grand Slam stint with Novak Djokovic.

The latter reached the 2025 Australian Open semi-final before withdrawing with injury.

While the future of their partnership is still unclear, the experience has piqued Murray's interest in coaching.

He said there are things about coaching he needs to improve and learn more about, especially the technical side of the game.