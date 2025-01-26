Ambati Rayudu hails Tilak Varma's match-winning performance in 2nd T20I
What's the story
Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu hailed Tilak Varma's outstanding performance in the second India-England T20I, calling him a future all-format player.
On Star Sports, Rayudu commended the 22-year-old's maturity and composure under pressure, when Varma guided India to victory.
Meanwhile, here's what Rayudu had to say about Varma and his performance.
Match highlights
Varma's unbeaten 72 leads India to victory
In the second T20I in Chennai, England set a target of 166 runs for India.
Varma responded with a brilliant, unbeaten 72 off 55 balls, guiding India to a thrilling two-wicket win with four balls to spare.
Meanwhile, this victory gave India a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
Additionally, Rayudu praised Varma's performance, calling it a clear testament to his growth and potential as an all-format player for India.
Tactical analysis
Rayudu praises Varma's response to England's tactics
Rayudu also lauded Varma's tactical acumen in countering England's plan of bowling short.
He said, "England came with a plan that they would bowl short against Tilak Varma, wouldn't give him room, and make him play the pull shot toward fine leg. However, Tilak Varma had all the answers."
Notably, this goes on to show Varma's adaptability in handling different bowling plans.
Rayudu further added, "I feel India have got a huge superstar and he can become an all-format player".
Crucial partnerships
Varma's partnership with Sundar and Bishnoi
Varma's partnerships with other players were key to India's win.
He added 38 runs for the sixth wicket with Washington Sundar after India was left reeling at 78/5.
Later, he took India home in Ravi Bishnoi's company when they were reeling at 146/8 after 17 overs.
These partnerships highlight Varma's ability to work well under pressure, further establishing him as India's next all-format player.
Captain's praise
Yadav lauds Varma's performance and team's aggressive approach
India captain Suryakumar Yadav also praised Varma for his match-winning knock of 72 runs.
He credited the team's success to an aggressive mindset and a chilled-out dressing room.
"Very happy with the way Tilak batted," said Yadav during the post-match presentation. "Good to see someone like him taking responsibility."
Meanwhile, the captain's endorsement further emphasizes Varma's rising stature in Indian cricket.