What's the story

Celebrated Indian archer and Paralympics gold medalist Harvinder Singh has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award.

The announcement was made on the eve of India's 76th Republic Day. Harvinder is one of 30 eminent personalities who were awarded for their contributions in various fields.

The Padma Shri is one of India's highest civilian awards, recognizing excellence in various fields including art, social work, etc.