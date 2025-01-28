Meet Harvinder Singh, Paralympics gold medalist and Padma Shri awardee
What's the story
Celebrated Indian archer and Paralympics gold medalist Harvinder Singh has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award.
The announcement was made on the eve of India's 76th Republic Day. Harvinder is one of 30 eminent personalities who were awarded for their contributions in various fields.
The Padma Shri is one of India's highest civilian awards, recognizing excellence in various fields including art, social work, etc.
Journey
Harvinder's journey to Paralympic gold
Harvinder's journey to Paralympic archery champion is one of undeterred perseverance and determination.
He belongs to a middle-class farming family in Kaithal, Haryana. At the tender age of one and a half, he contracted dengue, which caused limb dysfunction after an injection.
Despite the early setback, Harvinder's interest in archery was piqued in 2010 when he was at Punjab University.
He pursued the sport professionally while working toward a doctorate in economics.
Paralympic triumph
Harvinder's historic victory at Paris Paralympics
Harvinder created history by clinching the gold medal in archery at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
In the Men's Individual Recurve Open final, he defeated Poland's Lukas Ciszek with a perfect 6-0.
This was India's fourth gold medal at the event and Harvinder's second medal at these games after winning bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.
His achievements helped India achieve a record-breaking six medals, including seven gold and nine silver.
Support system
Harvinder's unwavering support and determination
Along the way, Harvinder encountered several hurdles including the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, he had his father by his side who turned their field into an archery range for him to practice.
This helped Harvinder continue to hone his skills during the tough times.
His resolve was further strengthened when he won the gold medal in men's individual recurve open event at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, making history for India.
DYK
Harvinder created history with his latest honor
It must be noted that Harvinder is India's first para archer to get Padma Shri.
"To be chosen for Padma Shri awards is a special feeling, and being the first para archer to be given the honour will not only motivate me further but also para archers across the country," the star acher said soon after the award announcement.