What's the story

Tilak Varma, the next big thing in Indian cricket, has broken a record previously held by Virat Kohli.

In the second T20I against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on January 25, Varma scored an unbeaten 72 off 55 balls.

His performance guided India to a two-wicket win over England with four balls remaining, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Here are the records Varma scripted with his stellar knock.