Tilak Varma breaks this prominent T20I record of Virat Kohli
What's the story
Tilak Varma, the next big thing in Indian cricket, has broken a record previously held by Virat Kohli.
In the second T20I against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on January 25, Varma scored an unbeaten 72 off 55 balls.
His performance guided India to a two-wicket win over England with four balls remaining, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
Here are the records Varma scripted with his stellar knock.
Record details
Varma's record-breaking performance in T20Is
Varma's blistering innings featured five sixes and four fours, taking his tally to 318 runs in T20Is without getting out.
Notably, this is a new record for a player playing for an International Cricket Council (ICC) full-member nation.
Meanwhile, the previous record was held by New Zealand's Mark Chapman, who had scored 271 runs without being dismissed.
New benchmark
Varma surpasses Kohli's record in consecutive T20I innings
Apart from breaking Chapman's record, Varma also went past Kohli's tally of 258 runs across four consecutive T20I innings.
The 22-year-old has now scored a whopping 318 runs in his last four T20I innings, setting a new benchmark for Indian and international batters alike.
Notably, this also puts him ahead of other Indian cricket stars such as Sanju Samson (257), Rohit Sharma (253), and Shikhar Dhawan (252).
Match summary
Varma's composure secures victory for India
Despite losing partners at a critical juncture in the run chase of 166, Varma kept his cool and guided India to victory.
The scorecard read 126/7 when Indian vice-captain Axar Patel was dismissed in the 15th over.
However, Varma's resolute performance guaranteed a win for the home side.
Notably, his record-breaking performance has been pivotal in India's current lead in the five-match series against England.
Match recap
Tilak Varma's 72* takes India gome
As mentioned, India beat England by two wickets in the 2nd T20I.
England scored 165/9 in 20 overs, riding on Jos Buttler's 45 and Brydon Carse's 31. Meanwhile, Patel (2/32) was the pick of the bowlers.
During the chase, India were 126/7 but Varma remained composed and got his side past the line.
Notably, Varma kept India in the hunt, with a 38-run stand alongside Washington Sundar helping his cause.